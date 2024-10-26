A Dangerous Game: Iraq's ambitious plan to reintegrate ISIS-linked families

2024-10-26 18:00:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ambitiousinitiative to reintegrate families of ISIS militants from the al-Hol camp inSyria has drawn sharp criticism, with detractors labeling these families as"the biggest ticking time bomb in the Middle East." As the Iraqigovernment pushes forward with what it describes as the "largest socialintegration operation," calls to halt the program are intensifying,reflecting deep concerns about the potential rise of a new generation ofextremists amid a backdrop of ongoing security challenges.

A Breeding Ground for Extremism

Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syriahouses tens of thousands of wives, children, and suspected supporters of ISISfighters. Iraq, seeking to mitigate the threat of cross-border extremism, hasexpressed its intention to close the camp and repatriate its citizens.

The al-Hol camp, heavily guarded andsupervised by Syrian Kurdish-led forces with US support, was once home to73,000 people, primarily Syrians and Iraqis. Over the years, the populationdecreased to just over 48,000, with approximately 4,000 released since May2023. Those remaining in the camp include individuals from around 60 othercountries who had joined ISIS, making closing al-Hol a broader internationalchallenge.

The camp currently holds about23,000 Iraqis, 17,000 Syrians, and 7,000 individuals of various nationalities,with non-Syrian or Iraqi nationals residing in a section referred to as theAnnex, known for hosting the most committed IS supporters.

Amid ongoing security assessmentsand integration programs, Iraqi officials emphasize the importance of communitycohesion and international cooperation.

Iraq’s Security and Compassion inRepatriation

To date, over 2,000 families havebeen returned from the Camp to their original regions, with 600 familiescurrently undergoing rehabilitation in preparation for reintegration and theopportunity for a fresh start.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s NationalSecurity Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, noted that the government is implementing"the largest community integration operation" for those coming fromthe al-Hol camp in Syria.

During a conference held by Hisoffice to evaluate and update Iraq's counter-terrorism strategy for 2012-2025,in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Service and the European Unionmission in Iraq, al-Araji affirmed that all individuals arriving from theal-Hol camp are subjected to psychological rehabilitation at the al-Jad'a camp,supervised by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement alongside otheragencies.

Al-Araji emphasized that "Iraqtoday is free from terrorism and is working to sustain security and ensure itssuccess," advocating for a citizenship-based approach that transcendsethnic and sectarian lines. He asserted that Iraq encompasses all its people,urging a departure from feelings of marginalization and adherence to the law toprevent impunity, while also encouraging citizens to trust the state and itsjudicial institutions.

He highlighted that there are nofirst- or second-class Iraqis; all citizens are equal. “The government andstate institutions are strong and committed to fostering community cohesion.”

A day later, al-Araji announced thatindividuals returning from the al-Hol camp would undergo a psychologicalrehabilitation program before being reintegrated into society.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency,al-Araji said, "The returnees from the al-Hol camp have undergone thoroughsecurity screenings by a specialized team. They are received and transferred toal-Jada'a camp in Mosul, where they participate in a psychologicalrehabilitation and social reintegration program."

Al-Araji added that the al-Jada'acamp is overseen by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, workingalongside a specialized team that includes representatives from severalministries, universities, and expert scholars.

“The assessment of these individualsis conducted after the rehabilitation period, in coordination with localadministrations, tribal leaders, and community figures,” al-Araji said. “Theirreturn to their former areas is voluntary, under the voluntary return program.”

Repatriation of family members ofsuspected ISIS members has stirred controversy in Iraq, where the extremistgroup had seized large swathes of land before being defeated in late 2017.

Some Iraqis have resisted therepatriation efforts, saying they do not want ISIS families among them. Despitethe criticism, the Iraqi government regularly repatriates its citizens, apolicy commended by the UN and US.

A Fine Line Between Hope and Danger

In this context, security andstrategic expert Mokhlad Hazim al-Darb views the integration of individualsfrom the al-Hol camp as an important step for Iraq.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, henotes that these individuals fall into two categories: “Some fled from ISIS dueto military operations, while others were coerced into joining the terroristorganization, leaving their families behind after the deaths of their parents.”

Al-Darb explains that theintegration process follows strict security protocols, including high-levelvetting of those in the al-Hol camp.

He points out, “Families withoutties to ISIS, who were displaced during military operations in Mosul or westernIraq, are being repatriated through collaboration between the National SecurityAdvisor's office, the Ministry of Migration, and security agencies,” addingthat the number of displaced individuals eligible for return exceeds 30,000,although only a limited number have been repatriated thus far.

“The return of these familiesnecessitates rehabilitation and integration efforts. Therefore, relevantministries must establish mechanisms and workshops on how to incorporate theseindividuals into Iraqi society, ensuring they feel like citizens with a haven.”

Security researcher Sarmad al-Bayatinotes that families arriving from the al-Hol camp undergo three layers ofsecurity screening before entering the al-Jad'a 1 and al-Jad'a 2 camps forpsychological rehabilitation and community integration. He mentions thatcommunity organizations are actively involved in this process.

During an interview with ShafaqNews, al-Bayati acknowledges that “while the risk is not entirely absent, thedanger increases if these individuals do not receive proper psychologicalsupport…they will undergo several stages of assessment before being integratedinto society,” highlighting the importance of community understanding of how toengage with these families, particularly in light of past issues, includingviolence and conflict.

“Efforts are underway to resolvethese matters before relocating them to their original areas.”

Despite the Iraqi authorities'efforts to manage the repatriation, lawmakers and security experts voiceserious concerns about the potential dangers posed by integrating families ofISIS members into Iraqi society.

A Ticking Time Bomb Or A SecondChance?

Iraqi Yazidi lawmaker Mahma Khalilcriticizes the government's integration efforts, labeling them “a mistake” andasserting that the arrival of ISIS families supports the emergence of a newgeneration of extremists.

Khalil describes these families as"future ticking time bombs," stating, “They are rejected bothtribally and socially due to their role in the genocide of the Yazidi communityand atrocities such as the Spiker massacre.” He argues that integrating thesefamilies constitutes an affront to the bloodshed endured during Iraq’sliberation efforts.

Khalil further suggests that theprogram seems to hint at “a conspiracy against Iraq and its people, whetherfrom the government or external pressures, insisting that it must be halted forthe sake of Iraq, the region, and the families of victims.”

On the other hand, security expertAli al-Maamari labels Al-Hol camp as a strategic asset in the Middle East,noting that many developed nations have refused to repatriate their citizensfrom this facility.

Regarding the necessary steps tomitigate the risks these families pose to Iraqi society, al-Maamari stressesthat repatriating them requires “extensive measures to protect the Iraqipopulation from the threats posed by ISIS-aligned groups.”

He proposes distributing theseindividuals across geographical areas that “lack fertile ground for extremistideologies and allocating substantial financial resources for awareness,education, health, and social programs.”

Al-Maamari also stresses theimportance of not integrating these families with the broader community untilit is confirmed they are rehabilitated, advocating for sustained securitymonitoring for an extended period, warning that immediate integration would be“a grave mistake with potentially severe consequences.”