2024-10-29 04:05:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has finalised contracts for the "fifth-plus" and sixth oil licensing rounds with the successful companies. Minister Abdul Ghani highlighted that these agreements, which cover the development of oil and gas fields and exploration blocks across several provinces, are poised to boost Iraq's production capacity by 800-850 million standard […]

The post Iraq Finalises Contracts for latest Energy Licensing Rounds first appeared on Iraq Business News.