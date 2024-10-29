QatarEnergy to take a 50% of TotalEnergies Iraq Solar Project

2024-10-29 06:27:37 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. QatarEnergy is to take a 50-percent stake in the TotalEnergies solar energy project in Iraq: Partnership Agreement: QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with TotalEnergies for a solar power project in Iraq as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP). Stake Distribution: QatarEnergy will acquire a 50% stake in the project, with […]

