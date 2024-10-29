TotalEnergies' Gas Investment Project in Basra

2024-10-29 06:27:37 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Ministry reported steady progress on the gas investment project led by French company TotalEnergies in Basra, confirming it aligns with the government's strategic timelines. Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction, Mr. Basem Mohammed Khudair, chaired the seventh Joint Management Committee meeting, attended by officials including Deputy Minister for Gas Mr. Ezzat […]

