QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies sign agreement on Iraq solar project

Shafaq News/QatarEnergy announced it had signed a partnership agreement with TotalEnergiesfor a 1.25 GW solar project in Iraq linked to the Gas Growth Integrated Project(GGIP).

Under theagreement, which awaits regulatory approval, “QatarEnergy will acquire a 50%interest in the solar photovoltaic project, while TotalEnergies will retain theremaining 50%.” the company said in a statement.

The project,described as one of the largest of its kind globally, “will consist of 2million high-efficiency bifacial solar panels mounted on single-axis trackersand will, upon its completion, be capable of supplying up to 1.25 gigawatts(peak) of solar-generated power to the electricity grid in the Basra region ofIraq. The project will be developed in phases that will come online between2025 and 2027 and will have the capacity to provide electricity to about350,000 homes in the Basra region.”

Commentingon the agreement, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President andCEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said, “I am pleased to haveconcluded our entry into this very important project for Iraq’s energy sector,and look forward to working with our strategic partner, TotalEnergies, toprogress it to fruition. We thank the Iraqi government for their trust, andTotalEnergies for this opportunity to support Iraq’s solar power development.”