Iraq applies additional Customs Duty on imported Thermstone

2024-10-30 06:06:22 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In efforts to bolster national product protection, Iraq's Cabinet has approved recommendations from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals to apply additional customs duty on imported Thermstone (also known as Thermostone, or autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC)). An additional 50-percent customs duty will be imposed on each unit of imported thermstone from all […]

