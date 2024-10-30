IHEC announces final results of Kurdistan parliament elections: KDP leads with 39 seats

2024-10-30 12:10:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections, revealing a participation rate exceeding 72%.

In a press conference held in Erbil, the head of the commission, Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, stated that the commission implemented a series of measures to ensure the integrity of the elections within a secure environment, emphasizing, "We worked diligently to accomplish this national task."

Voting and Oversight

A total of 41,000 election workers participated in the Kurdistan elections, along with 43 monitors from political parties and alliances, supervised by 1,800 international observers and 10 local monitors.

Election Results

According to the announced results, the total number of seats in Al-Sulaymaniyah is 38. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) secured the first position with 15 seats, followed by the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadded- NGM) with eight seats. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) ranked third with three seats, tied with the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (IUK), which also garnered three seats. The Justice Group secured two seats, the Position Coalition received two seats, the People's Front acquired one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance obtained one seat, while minority groups collectively received two seats.

In Duhok, there are a total of 25 seats, with the KDP winning 18, the NGM obtaining two, and the IUK securing two as well. The PUK, Justice Group, Position Coalition, and People's Front each received one seat.

In Erbil, the total number of seats is 34. The KDP won 17 seats, the PUK secured six, the NGM got five, the IUK obtained one, as did the Justice Group, Position Coalition, People's Front, and minorities, each receiving one seat.

In Halabja, there are three seats; one for the PUK, one for the IUK, and one for the KDP.

Final Results and Appeals

During the conference, the head of the Commission reiterated that these results are final but not definitive, allowing political parties and entities to file appeals within three days.

Based on the final results, the KDP emerged in the lead with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats. The NGM claimed the third position with 15 seats, while the IUK took fourth with seven seats. The Position Coalition came in fifth with four seats, the Justice Group in sixth with three seats, the People's Front in seventh with two seats, the Gorran (change) Movement in eighth with one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance in ninth with one seat.

On Oct. 20, IHEC opened 1,622 polling stations for eligible residents across the Region, with a total of 2,683,618 eligible voters out of 2,899,578 registered voters.

The commission announced that 97% of voters in the special voting—comprising 215,960 members of the Peshmerga and internal security forces—had participated, confirming that the process ran smoothly with no significant violations reported.

A total of 1,091 candidates from both genders competed for 100 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, five of which are reserved for minority groups. This number has been reduced from 11 seats following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority.