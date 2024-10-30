Change Movement to address challenges and shape future vision

2024-10-30 13:15:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Change Movement (Gorran)announced its plans to hold its third conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah within thenext three months.

In a statement, Gorran affirmed that the conference wouldserve as a “milestone for comprehensive review and radical change, allowing anassessment of current challenges and organizational mechanisms. The gatheringwill provide an opportunity to discuss challenges and review organizationalmechanisms, as well as a transparent evaluation aimed at strengtheningsolidarity across the movement's institutions.”

As part of its preparations, Gorran invited all members, keyinfluencers, and supporters to participate, promising new projects and ideas willbe presented seeking to enrich the movement's march.

The statement highlighted that the conference would providean opportunity to “establish a constitution reinforcing Gorran’s values andobjectives, in addition to reviewing its political agenda and core stances toalign with the aspirations of the coming phase, thereby solidifying themovement’s influence and role.”

The third conference is expected to enact structural andpolitical shifts to address present-day challenges and future ambitions.

Founded in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Change Movement(Gorran) is a political organization committed to advancing democracy,combating corruption, and achieving social justice. The movement emerged as analternative to traditional parties, aiming to represent the voice of youth andsocial groups calling for reform.

Over the previous term of the Kurdistan Parliament, Gorrangained a broad support base, especially among those frustrated with theexisting political situation. It was able to achieve a strong presence on thepolitical scene by participating in parliamentary and municipal electionsacross the region. However, in the most recent Kurdistan Parliament elections,Gorran fell short of meeting its supporters' expectations, securing only oneseat out of the 100 available.