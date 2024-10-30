Lebanon seeks to extend Fuel Agreement with Iraq, increase supply amid energy crisis

2024-10-30 13:35:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad announced that Lebanon isworking with Iraq to extend its fuel oil supply agreement and increase thequantity provided.

"Lebanonenjoys support from Iraq in the energy sector, with coordination ongoing withthe Iraqi government and officials responsible for the Lebanese file,"Fayad told reporters.

Fayad notedthat the Lebanese government is actively negotiating an extension of the fueloil supply agreement with Iraq. "We are aiming to extend the agreement forat least another year and increase the supply to two million tons," hesaid, expressing optimism over Iraq’s support.

The Iraqiaid also includes efforts to assist Lebanon's displaced population incoordination with the of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Fayadadded.

In July2021, Lebanon signed a deal with Iraq to import one million tons of fuel oil toalleviate its ongoing electricity crisis. The first shipment, carrying 31,000tons, arrived in Lebanon on September 16, 2021.

TheIraq-Lebanon energy deal provides Lebanon with heavy fuel oil in exchange forservices and goods supplied to Iraq.