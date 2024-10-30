Germany commits to continued support for Peshmerga forces until year-end

2024-10-30 22:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ German State Minister for Defense, Siemtje Möller, reaffirmed, on Wednesday, that Germany will continue its support for the Peshmerga forces, extending the German military mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region until the end of this year.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga, a senior delegation from the Ministry welcomed Germany’s decision, backed by the German Parliament and government, to extend the deployment of German forces in the Kurdistan Region.

The statement highlighted discussions on the “role and positive impact of German military advisors in bolstering the Peshmerga’s reform initiatives,” underscoring the “strong coordination between German forces and the Peshmerga, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness.”

Minister Möller conveyed that the German government, in a cabinet meeting held on September 18, had resolved to “extend its military mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region until the end of December.” She commended the Ministry of Peshmerga for its “dedicated efforts in advancing reform and reorganizing the forces, recognizing the ministry's commitment to strengthening security and stability in the Region.”