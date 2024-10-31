President Barzani announces establishment of three new sub-districts in Duhok

2024-10-31 12:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region NechirvanBarzani announced the establishment of three new sub-districts in Duhokprovince.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani issued a regionaldecree, “Under the law governing the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and basedon a letter issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government in line with theprovincial law, three new districts are established in Duhok provinces namely: Sharya,Mesirk, Tnahi.”

The decree will come into effect upon signing.

Last August, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar revealed that Prime MinisterMasrour Barzani has approved the establishment of three new sub-districts.

About Duhok

Duhok is one of the four provinces in Iraqi Kurdistan, alongside Erbil,Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Halabja. Located at the crossroads of Iraq, Turkiye, andSyria, it serves as a strategic gateway connecting Kurdistan to the outsideworld.

The province features a mountainous terrain characterized by numeroushills and valleys, some of which are utilized by the Kurdistan Workers' Party(PKK), known for its presence and influence in the area. The PKK conducts cross-borderoperations against Turkish military forces from its positions in Duhok, leadingto periodic military confrontations. In response, Turkiye has launched numerousmilitary operations targeting PKK positions in Duhok, resulting in bothcivilian and military casualties.

Economically, Duhok relies primarily on agriculture. The population ispredominantly Kurdish, with a diverse mix of minority groups, includingAssyrians, Chaldeans, Arabs, and Armenians.