PUK pushes for cooperative government formation, vows new approach to consultations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK) anticipated the start of consultations for forming the new government inthe Kurdistan Region after the official ratification of election results,expected this week.

The Member of the PUK's Political Bureau, Ziyad Jabbar, statedduring a press conference that his party emphasizes the necessity of initiatingintensive consultations among all winning political forces to achieve what hedescribed as “broad consensus among the various factions.”

"We are ready to actively participate in thenegotiations, and we have a clear vision and program for the next government,"he announced.

Jabbar highlighted that the political process in this termwill differ from previous ones, explaining that “no single party can form agovernment independently due to the dispersion of votes among multiple parties.”

The sixth parliamentary elections in Kurdistan took place onOctober 20, 2024, across four electoral districts, with the final resultsannounced on October 30, 2024.

According to the final results, the Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP) secured 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying itsposition as the largest party in parliament.

The PUK ranked second with 23 seats, receiving around408,141 votes. The Al-Jil Al-Jadeed (New Generation) Movement obtained 15 seatswith the support of 290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the NationalPosition Current secured 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group won 3 seats, thePeople's Front earned 2 seats, and the Gorran (Change) Movement and theKurdistan Region Alliance each won one seat.