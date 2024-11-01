Iraqi PM Reviews Progress on Iraq-Turkiye Agreements

2024-11-01 05:00:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a committee meeting to evaluate the progress of agreements and memoranda of understanding with Türkiye, signed during the Turkish President's visit to Baghdad in April. Key topics included water resource infrastructure projects under the Strategic Framework Agreement, emphasizing cooperation based on fairness and good neighborliness. The […]

