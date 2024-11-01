Iraq News Now

Kurdistan PM congratulates new Iraqi Parliament Speaker, calls for cooperation

2024-11-01 13:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region’s PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani congratulated Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on his election asthe new Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament.

During a phone call, Al-Mashhadani reaffirmedhis commitment to uphold the constitution and address longstanding issuesbetween the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Al-Mashhadani’s election on Thursday came afternearly a year of political deadlock and several unsuccessful attempts by theparliament to reach a decision.

Supported by the Shiite Coordination Framework,Taqaddum, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, he secured 181 votes out of 329.

