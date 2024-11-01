Kurdistan President congratulates new Iraqi Parliament Speaker on Election, Calls for strengthened cooperation

2024-11-01 14:51:16 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations toMahmoud Al-Mashhadani on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament,expressing optimism for a new era of cooperation and partnership among Iraq’spolitical forces.

In anofficial statement, Barzani described Al-Mashhadani’s election as “a positivestep toward enhancing collaboration in the political, administrative, andlegislative spheres,” stressing that this development “could pave the way for aunified approach to managing Iraq’s affairs.”

“We areconfident that this election represents a constructive move toward a new phaseof cooperation and collective efforts among political forces to steer thecountry’s political, administrative, and legislative activities,” Barzanistated.

PresidentBarzani also voiced hope that Al-Mashhadani's leadership would foster nationalsolidarity, urging all political actors to strive for the nation’s well-beingand the service of its diverse communities.

“Weanticipate that Iraq’s Parliament would continue to fulfill its legislativeduties effectively, advancing the country’s legal framework and meetingcitizens' aspirations.”

Barzanihighlighted the importance of strengthening Iraq’s stability and securing aprosperous future for the nation through constructive legislative work,underscoring the role of Parliament in supporting these goals.