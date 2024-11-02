Authorities in Duhok warn not go out “unless absolutely necessary”

2024-11-02 00:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Authorities in Duhok province issueda warning about an approaching wave of heavy rain.

According to a statement from Duhok Provincial Government,weather forecasts predict “heavy rainfall starting Saturday, with conditionsexpected to intensify on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds and frequentlightning activity.”

The authorities advised residents to remain indoors and “toavoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary during the adverseweather period. Emergency response teams from the municipality and civildefense are on standby to address any incidents arising from the severeweather.”

The statement also urged citizens to immediately contactrelevant authorities in case of any emergencies during the expected storm.