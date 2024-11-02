2024-11-02 04:25:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and US-based GE Vernova has announced the completion of five key substations ahead of schedule. According to a statement from GE Vernova, rhe five substations-Al Hindia, Al Sader, Al Qaim Saada, North Baqubah, and Yaramja South-will support more stable electricity distribution across Iraq. North Baqubah and Yaramja South […]

The post GE Vernova delivers Iraqi Substations "Ahead of Schedule" first appeared on Iraq Business News.