Expert: Digital addiction leads teens to “wear diapers while gaming”

2024-11-02 17:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Digital addiction is rapidly spreading insocieties including Iraq due to widespread technology and social media use.While this digital openness has benefits, it also brings negative impacts, suchas worsening psychological and behavioral issues, with experts calling thetechnology a “double-edged sword.”

Social Media Usage in Iraq

On February 24, the Digital Media Center reported that thenumber of social media users in Iraq had reached 31.95 million, accounting for69.4% of the country’s total population.

TikTok usage saw a surge, with more than 31 million usersthis year, up from 23.88 million last year. Facebook users increased to 19.30million from 17.95 million, while YouTube saw a slight decline to 22.80 millionusers, down from 24.30 million the previous year. Instagram users rose to 18.25million, compared to 14 million last year.

Facebook Messenger saw a modest increase to 15.70 millionusers from 15.10 million, while Snapchat users grew to 17.74 million from 16.10million. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) gained 2.55 million users, up from2.50 million, and LinkedIn users climbed to 1.90 million from 1.70 million.

Rising Risks, Isolation

Since 2010, Iraq has seen a rise in digital dependency, withusers spending excessive time online. Academic researcher Qasim Al-Kinani toldShafaq News that “social media immersion has elevated unconstructiveinfluencers as role models.” He also noted extreme behaviors, like youthsspending over 10 hours gaming, “sometimes even wearing diapers to avoidinterruptions.”

Al-Kinani warned that digital addiction can cause socialisolation and weaken family ties.”

Psychological Strain

Psychiatrist Haitham Al-Zubaidi explained to Shafaq Newsthat “digital addiction pushes individuals to retreat from the real world andimmerse themselves in virtual realities, where they develop ideas andperceptions detached from reality.”

According to al-Zubaidi, this withdrawal weakens socialinteractions and leads to neglect of personal, familial, and societalresponsibilities, sometimes escalating to severe psychological disorders.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician staff at LenoxHill Hospital in New York City stated in Forbes magazine, “The researchersbelieve that loneliness stems from the absence of body language and othersocial cues normally associated with face-to-face communication,” adding thatpeople are repeatedly multitasked while using digital devices. This incessantlevel of activity doesn’t allow you to physically or mentally decompress andrelax.

Recommendations and Measures

For his part, educational expert Haider Al-Mussawi believedthat the sudden and gradual entry of technology into Iraq after 2003“contributed to the difficulty of controlling its use.” He likened this massiveinflux to dealing with “a thirsty person who drinks water all at once, whichmay harm rather than benefit him.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Musawi suggested that theintervention of technology should be organized and supervised by the family andthe state, with the need to select appropriate content for different agegroups. He highlighted the experience of some countries that have restrictedthe use of apps like WhatsApp and TikTok to mitigate their negative impacts.

Al-Musawi underscored the importance of “strengthening bothparental and governmental oversight of digital content, using guidance andmonitoring strategies to promote the safe and responsible use of technology.”

Experts recommend a comprehensive approach to addressdigital addiction, emphasizing the importance of education, regulation, and thepromotion of alternative activities.

Families and schools should implement awareness campaigns topromote healthy technology use. Parents are advised to set clear boundaries,such as screen-free zones and designated offline time, to foster healthierhabits.