IHEC closes Kurdistan election appeals with 41 cases filed

2024-11-03 18:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Independent High ElectoralCommission (IHEC) disclosed the number of appeals submitted in theparliamentary elections results in the Kurdistan Region, indicating that theprocessing of these appeals will span 17 days, involving both the commissionand the judicial authority.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalay said in a statement, “Thecommission requires 7 working days to prepare responses and forward them to thejudicial committee, which then needs 10 working days to adjudicate theappeals.”

Al-Ghalay noted that “the deadline for submitting appealsended today, closing with 41 appeals in total.” She explained that the appealswere distributed as follows, 25 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 12 in Erbil, one inHalabja, and three in Duhok, emphasizing that these appeals will be addressedunder the Electoral Commission Law No. 13 of 2019.

Last Wednesday, the IHEC announced the final results of theKurdistan Parliament elections for its sixth term, reporting a voter turnoutexceeding 72%.

On Friday, independent candidates in Al-Sulaymaniyah andHalabja rejected the results of the elections, declaring their intent tochallenge the outcome to "protect voters' rights."

Farhad Rasool, representing the independents, claimed at apress conference that the election results were "predetermined" andfailed to reflect the people's aspirations. He cited “clear manipulation” inelectronic counts, with some polling stations showing vote totals far belowwhat was recorded in ballot boxes.

In turn, Commission’s Chairman Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammedrevealed in a press conference, in Erbil, that a series of measures wereimplemented to ensure the integrity of the elections in a secure environment.“We have worked diligently to complete this national duty.”

According to the announced results, KDP emerged as theleading party with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats. New Generationcame third with 15 seats, KIU placed fourth with 7 seats, the National Positionwas fifth with 4 seats, the Justice Group secured 3 seats, the People’s Fronthad 2 seats, Change Movement secured 1 seat, and the Kurdistan Alliance alsogained 1 seat.