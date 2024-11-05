Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment

ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment

ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment
ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment
2024-11-05 04:35:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Iraq has reportedly established a local arbitration committee, aimed at minimizing financial losses from external arbitration and attracting foreign investors. Mohsen Al-Humaidawi [Mohsin Al Hamed], Head of ICC Iraq, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the new committee, announced at the International Trade […]

The post ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News