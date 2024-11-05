2024-11-05 04:35:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Iraq has reportedly established a local arbitration committee, aimed at minimizing financial losses from external arbitration and attracting foreign investors. Mohsen Al-Humaidawi [Mohsin Al Hamed], Head of ICC Iraq, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the new committee, announced at the International Trade […]

The post ICC creates Iraq Arbitration Cmte to Boost Foreign Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.