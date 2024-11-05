Customs Automation in Iraq to Phase Out Paper Transactions

2024-11-05 04:35:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has directed an accelerated shift from paper to digital transactions within the customs system as part of a key economic reform. During a meeting to review the detailed plan for the second phase of customs automation, Al-Sudani emphasized the need to complete fiber-optic connections across all […]

