KRG seeks improved coordination with Baghdad on welfare salaries

2024-11-05 17:20:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an official from the Ministry ofLabor and Social Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealedongoing efforts to enhance collaboration with Iraq's federal Ministry of Labor,to improve the distribution mechanism of social protection network salaries forKurdish citizens.

Nazmi Othman, Deputy Director General of the LaborDirectorate in the KRG ministry, told Shafaq News that the federal governmentallocates welfare salaries for Kurdish citizens as part of the KurdistanRegion's budget, a practice he described as "unacceptable", explainingthat financial allocations for the social protection network should be entirelyseparate from the Kurdistan Region’s budget, in line with the budget lawframework.

“Coordination continues to reach an agreement ensuring thatKurdish citizens are included in the social protection network without theirsalaries being affected by the region's specific budget… A mutual agreementbetween the two ministries would resolve the social protection network issue inthe region,” he revealed.

Othman further clarified that “if the agreement is adoptedwithin the federal budget, payments to eligible recipients would be madedirectly by the Kurdistan Regional Government.”