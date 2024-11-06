Iranian currency hits record low as Trump wins US Presidential Race

2024-11-06 14:30:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iran’s currency plunged to a historic low against the US dollar on Wednesday,with the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidentialrace.

The Iranianrial traded at 703,000 to the dollar, marking an all-time low.

The exchangerate was approximately 32,000 rials to the dollar in 2015 when Iran struck anuclear deal with world powers.

Tensionsbetween Tehran and Washington have persisted since 2018, when Trumpunilaterally withdrew from the agreement, setting off years of strainedrelations.