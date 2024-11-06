USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-11-06 17:42:38 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, as the local exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,950 IQD per $100, up from the morning rate of 150,750 IQD.

Local currency exchange offices in Baghdad recorded a selling rate of 152,000 IQD and a buying rate of 151,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,950 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,850 IQD.