Baghdad's dollar exchange rate climbs, reaches 152,100 dinars

Shafaq News/The exchange rate of the US dollar surged in Baghdad’s markets on Thursdayafternoon, surpassing 152,000 Iraqi dinars for every $100.

According toa survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose in the central Al-Kifahand Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,100 dinars forevery 100 dollars, 250 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchangestores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars,while the buying rate was 151,000 dinars.