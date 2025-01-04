Dollar prices continue to drop in Baghdad and Erbil as markets close

2025-01-04 17:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad andErbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates dropped with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,600 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 151,700 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,500 IQD and 150,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

In Erbil, the dollar’s rate decreased, withthe selling price at 151,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying priceat 151,200.