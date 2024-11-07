Iraqi financial expert: recent dollar rise is temporary, driven by global markets

2024-11-07 14:35:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The recent rise in the US dollar againstthe Iraqi dinar is temporary, and economic factors, rather than political ones,ultimately determine currency trends. According to Mahmoud Daghir, a financialexpert and former director at the Central Bank of Iraq.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Daghirexplained that the dollar's fluctuations in local markets are influenced by globaltrends, as the dollar remains the same whether in Iraqi markets or globalexchanges. However, “The key concern is how the local currency reacts to theseglobal shifts within Iraq.”

"The current changes in the dollar’s valueare temporary and will likely return to normal once stability isrestored," Daghir stated. "It is the economic situation thatdetermines the dollar's value against other currencies, not politicalfactors."

Iraq has recently witnessed a surge in the US dollaragainst the dinar, causing concern among local businesses and consumers. Theexchange rate has fluctuated significantly, surpassing sometimes 160,000 per $100.