Iraqi PM Al-Sudani highlights progress in Al-Faw Grand Port projects during Basra tour

2024-11-07 16:30:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, IraqiPrime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announcedthe progress of key projects at Al-Faw Grand Port in Basra province, thesouthernmost part of the country.

Al-Sudani's announcement came duringa maritime tour in which he reviewed the key projects at Al-Faw Grand Port inBasra, accompanied by the Minister of Transportation, the Governor of Basra,several members of parliament, advisors, and the Director General of the StateCompany for Iraqi Ports.

According to a statement from the PM'sMedia Office, Al-Sudani began his tour with the five berths for which heoversaw the handover ceremony earlier today. He then reviewed other projects,starting with the container yard and the wharf wall, which has reached 100%completion. He also visited the submerged tunnel, which is 58.47% complete andis one of the most significant projects within the Development Road initiative.

“During his tour, Prime MinisterAl-Sudani was briefed on the progress of the navigation channel, with acompletion rate of 77.41%,” the statement affirmed. “He concluded his tour byreviewing the progress on the road connecting Al-Faw Grand Port to the highway,which marks the start of the strategic Development Road. This project has nowachieved a 92.42% completion rate.”

In this context, Al-Sudani praised theengineers, technicians, and workers involved in Al-Faw Grand Port projects “fortheir efforts over the past two years,” noting “the significant progress madesince the government assumed its executive duties.”

Earlier today, during the ceremonyof handover of the port’s five berths from the implementing Korean company,Al-Sudani said his government faced "significant challenges" inlaunching the vital Development Road project, noting that “Al-Faw Grand Portwould reshape Iraq's historical geographical position.”

Notably, Al-Faw Grand Port, situatedat the southern tip of the country, is seen as a key project in Iraq's effortsto strengthen its trade links and economic standing in the region. The port isexpected to provide Iraq with a strategic entry point to the Gulf and enhanceits trade capacity by providing an alternative route for the transit of goods.