Iraq's Oil Ministry: NGC investment in associated gas reaches 410 MMCF

2024-11-09 12:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, Iraq's Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, Ezzat Saber Ismail,highlighted the importance of the scheduled annual maintenance for oil and gasfacilities, which boosts the investment in associated gas to 410 million cubicfeet (MMCF) from crude oil supplied by the North Oil Company (NOC) fields inKirkuk province.

Ismail's remarks came during a fieldinspection of the scheduled maintenance stages at North Gas Company (NGC),according to a statement from the Ministry of Oil.

The statement quoted Ismail saying, “Thecompany's production lines contribute to the investment and production of 410MMCF of associated gas, including 380 MMCF of dry gas for the nationalelectricity grid and industrial facilities in the province and neighboringcities. Additionally, 1,100 tons of liquefied gas are produced and distributedto meet the cooking and fueling needs of Kirkuk and nearby provinces.”

“Maintenance at NGC's productionfacilities began on October 25 and will last for a month, ending before themonth's close,” he added. “The work involves repairing production line 1000,while production continues on line 2000.”

Meanwhile, NGC's Director-General, AhmedAbdul-Majid, urged workers to complete the maintenance project ahead ofschedule by working around the clock.