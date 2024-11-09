Fire contained at Erbil oil refinery, no casualties reported

2024-11-09 21:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A local source reported on Saturday eveningthat a fire at an oil refinery on the Kweir road in Erbil, the capital of theKurdistan Region, has been brought under control.

The source informed Shafaq News that "civil defenseteams successfully contained the fire that broke out at an oil refinery alongthe Kweir road within Erbil province."

The source added that the operation to contain the flamesinside the refinery took about an hour, with only material damage reported. Nofurther details were provided regarding the cause of the fire.