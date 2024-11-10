Turkish Ministry of Defense confirms killing of 3 PKK militants in Kurdistan Region

2024-11-10 23:10:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announcedthe killing of three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in theKurdistan Region.

In a statement reported by the Anadolu Agency, the ministryindicated that the three militants were killed in the Kara area of theKurdistan Region, affirming that “Turkish forces will continue operations untilterrorism is eradicated at its source.”

Earlier today, a Turkish drone struck a vehicle affiliated with theSinjar Resistance Units, which are loyal to the PKK, on Mount Sinjar.

Additionally, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG)announced the elimination of three PKK members, including a senior commander,in a Turkish drone strike conducted on Saturday.

Turkiye conducts operations against the PKK, which targets itsforces and citizens, and is active in several countries, including Iraq, Syria,and Iran.

Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States,and the European Union, the PKK has made the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraqits stronghold and operates in many cities, regions, and valleys, launchingattacks on Turkish territory.