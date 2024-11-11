Sustainable Development in Iraq: IFC, NIC Discuss Financing

2024-11-11 06:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyya, Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), announced the commission's active role in sustainable development projects, particularly in reclaiming millions of dunams of agricultural land stretching from southern Iraq to Anbar. According to an NIC statement, this initiative aims to foster partnerships with international organizations that can provide […]

