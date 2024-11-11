No delay for census in disputed Iraqi territories, Interior Ministry confirms

2024-11-11 12:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Iraq’s Ministry of Interior dismissed on Monday a request from the Boardof the Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region to delay the upcoming census indisputed areas.

In responseto Shafaq News correspondent at a press conference, Ministry spokespersonMuqdad Miri said, “There is no postponement or any change regarding the census.Current circumstances do not warrant it.”

He furtherhighlighted that high-level coordination is ongoing with the Kurdistan Regionthrough a joint operations center, noting that a curfew will apply to allprovinces, including those within the Kurdistan Region.

DiyaaKazem, Head of the Census Operations Room, outlined that the census framework,set by the Council of Ministers in its last session, mandates the inclusion ofall ethnic groups in disputed areas, specifically Arab, Kurdish, and Turkmencommunities.

“TheCabinet decision is binding and inclusive, with no postponements for anyregion,” Kazem affirmed.

On Sunday,Fahmi Burhan, Head of the Board of the Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region,urged the federal government to delay the census, citing unresolved issues overdisputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, as stipulated under Article 140of the Iraqi Constitution.

Article 140of the Iraqi Constitution outlines a process to address these issues throughnormalization, a census, and a referendum. However, the implementation of thisarticle has been delayed, leading to ongoing administrative and securitychallenges.

Thedisputes stem from historical demographic changes, particularly the forceddisplacement of Kurds and Turkmen and the settlement of Arabs during SaddamHussein's regime.

Notably,the disputed areas in Iraq, primarily located in the provinces of Diyala,Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin, have been a source of tension between thegovernments of Baghdad and Erbil. These territories are rich in oil and havesignificant strategic importance.