Al-Sulaymaniyah to host 2nd International Tourism Expo with broad participation

2024-11-11 16:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The second edition of the Al-Sulaymaniyah InternationalTourism Exhibition will open on Thursday, bringing together dozens of tourismcompanies from Iraq and abroad, the Exhibition’s Director General, HassanRahim, announced on Monday.

The event, organized under the supervision of the General Directorate ofTourism in the province and the Kurdistan Regional Tourism Authority, issupported by the Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and manytourism companies.

At a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Rahim stated that thethree-day expo “aims to boost the tourism sector and facilitate the exchange ofexpertise between local and international companies.”

Rahim revealed that this year’s edition will include various eventstailored to meet the needs of visitors and industry specialists, such asconferences and festivals showcasing the tourism opportunities in the Kurdistanregion.

The expo will also offer workshops aimed at young attendees, providingtraining and professional development opportunities, along with internationalcertificates to help participants develop their skills for the job market.

The exhibition will be open daily to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. atthe Tasluja International Exhibition Grounds.