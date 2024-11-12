Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently

2024-11-12 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UAE-based Dana Gas has announced its financial results covering nine months to 30th September 2024. Regarding the company's operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, it said: "Dana Gas and Pearl Petroleum (Pearl) are fully committed to safely and efficiently resuming the KM250 project. Following the termination of the previous EPC contract, […]

