Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently

Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently

Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently
Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently
2024-11-12 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UAE-based Dana Gas has announced its financial results covering nine months to 30th September 2024. Regarding the company's operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, it said: "Dana Gas and Pearl Petroleum (Pearl) are fully committed to safely and efficiently resuming the KM250 project. Following the termination of the previous EPC contract, […]

The post Khor Mor Gas Expansion Project set to Restart Imminently first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News