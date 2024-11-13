President Barzani meets new German, Egyptian Consuls to boost diplomatic and economic ties

2024-11-13 16:25:52 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region,Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed the new German Consul General, Albrecht von Wittke,and the new Egyptian Consul General, Mahmoud FaroukYussef, in Erbil.

According to a statement from the presidency, Germany’sConsul congratulated Kurdistan on the successful parliamentary elections,praising the high voter turnout. He also discussed with Kurdistan’s Presidentthe steps toward forming the new government.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengtheningrelations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly inareas of special significance to the Region. President Barzani expressed “gratitudefor Germany's ongoing support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

The meeting also covered relations between Erbil andBaghdad, current regional challenges, and developments in the Middle East.

In a related meeting, Barzani expressed full support toEgypt’s General Consul, Mahmoud Farouk Yussef, for his mission in the KurdistanRegion. The two sides shared a “mutual desire to enhance bilateral relationsand cooperation in various fields, particularly in trade,” discussing ways toboost trade exchange between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt.

The Kurdistan Region elections and the broader situation inIraq and the region were also topics of discussion during the meeting.