KRG hails al-Sudani's visit as

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, PeshawaHawrami, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), confirmedthat Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is determined to resolve theongoing disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

Hawrami called al-Sudani's visit toErbil today a "positive step," hoping it would help address thefinancial challenges between the two governments.

The visit was part of the federalgovernment’s efforts to enhance cooperation with the KRG and find solutions toissues affecting the relationship between the Regional and federal governments.

Regarding the salary issue, Hawraminoted that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has discussed it withAl-Sudani, emphasizing that “the federal and Kurdistan Regional Governments opposelinking salary payments to other disputes.”

He also referenced the Iraqi FederalCourt ruling, which mandates “equal financial rights for Regional employeesalongside those in other Iraqi provinces,” stating that the federal governmentintends to send salaries for the last three months of 2024.

The KRG spokesman also mentionedthat a technical delegation from the Regional Government is in Baghdaddiscussing the salary issue with the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, stressing that “Al-Sudanihas insisted on sending the salaries on time, without delays or complications.”

This development is part of ongoingefforts to resolve financial disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, with thesalary issue being a major unresolved matter. The Federal Court had ruled thatKurdistan Region employees should receive federal salaries, as the KRG continuesto call for a permanent, fair solution to this problem, which directly affectscitizens' livelihoods and economic rights.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived inErbil and was received by Kurdistan Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Duringhis visit, he met with KDP President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.

During his meeting with PM Barzani,the two PMs emphasized the importance of implementing the Federal Court’sdecision regarding the salaries of government employees in the Region.