Kurdistan's Planning Minister urges fair, unpoliticized Iraq Census amid disputes over budget share

2024-11-14 11:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region's Planning Minister Dara Rashid Mahmud stressed the need tokeep Iraq’s upcoming census, free from political manipulation, emphasizing thatits results would directly influence Kurdistan's share in the national budget.

The census,set for November 20-21, the first of its kind since 1997, aims to provide acomprehensive population count across Iraq, including disputed regions. Iraq'sMinistry of Planning estimated in 2022 that the country’s population hadreached over 42 million.

In a pressconference in Erbil, on Thursday, Mahmud stated, "The census must not bepoliticized and should protect the rights of all Iraqi groups." Hecriticized the Iraqi Cabinet's recent census guidelines, which he said did notfully address Kurdistan’s concerns, yet commended the swift preparationsachieved with a minimal budget.

Mahmuddescribed Kurdistan's concerns over the census as “constitutional and legal,”underscoring its potential impact on equitable representation and resources forthe region.

“The 1957census would serve as a reference for the 2024 population count, helping toensure the fair treatment of all demographic groups,” the Kurdish ministerpointed out, urging residents in Kurdistan to cooperate fully in this matter.

The ministeralso encouraged residents of disputed territories governed by Article 140 ofthe Iraqi Constitution—disputed areas between the Kurdistan Region andBaghdad—to return to their areas for the census. “The Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) would provide logistical support for those returning, aimingto achieve accurate population figures in these historically complex zones.”

The 2024census holds particular significance for Kurdistan's budget allocation, as theregion’s share has recently been cut from 17% to approximately 12%. Mahmudexplained that the census would clarify population growth in Kurdistan, whichhe argued has kept pace with the rest of Iraq.

“A fairpopulation count could restore or even increase the region’s share in federalfunds, as well as its representation in Iraq’s Parliament and other federalbodies.”