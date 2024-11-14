Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project

KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project

KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project
KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project
2024-11-14 06:05:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning, in collaboration with the Ministries of Oil and Industry and Minerals, has launched a feasibility study for the strategic Al-Nibras [Nebras] Petrochemicals Project in Basra. Consultancy firm KBR has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive technical and economic review to map an optimal implementation path, building on […]

The post KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News