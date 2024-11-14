2024-11-14 06:05:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning, in collaboration with the Ministries of Oil and Industry and Minerals, has launched a feasibility study for the strategic Al-Nibras [Nebras] Petrochemicals Project in Basra. Consultancy firm KBR has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive technical and economic review to map an optimal implementation path, building on […]

The post KBR begins Feasibility Study for giant Iraqi Petrochemicals Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.