Erbil hosts Iraq's largest contemporary art exhibition, celebrates cultural diversity

2024-11-17 00:46:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Center for Arts & Culture (KCAC) organized the largestcontemporary art exhibition of its kind, featuring the works of 38 artists fromacross Iraq.

The event,held in collaboration with the "Tedad" organization and the AcademicSocial Center, was hosted in the center's gallery.

Theexhibition's opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including the headof the Erbil Artists Syndicate Hiwa Suad, the Palestinian Consul General inErbil Nazmi Hazouri, and the Director of the Palace of Culture and Arts MohammedFatih.

A variety ofpaintings addressing themes of societal and cultural diversity were on display,reflecting the richness of Iraq's artistic heritage. The event attracted alarge audience of art enthusiasts, critics, and cultural personalities whoengaged with the artists to explore their creative messages.

The artworksshowcased diverse styles, ranging from realism to expressionism andimpressionism, offering visitors insight into Iraq's multifaceted artistictraditions.

During theceremony, Jalal Habib, head of the Academic Social Center, praised theexhibition for its cultural significance.

MohammedFatih emphasized the importance of such events in sustaining cultural momentum,while Asmaa Al-Douri, head of "Tedad," expressed gratitude to thesupporters and participating artists.

NawzadHakim, cultural advisor to the Kurdistan Ministry of Culture, highlighted theexhibition's importance in fostering artistic expression in the region.

The eventconcluded with the KCAC presenting certificates of appreciation to theparticipating artists, underscoring the value of nurturing and supportingIraq's artistic talents.