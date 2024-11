Italian Uni to establish Degree Program in Conservation in Mosul

2024-11-17 01:20:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Italy's Università degli Studi di Firenze (University of Florence, UNIFI) has won a contract with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for a "partnership to establish a minor degree program in conservation and heritage preservation at Northern Technical University in Mosul." Contract value is stated as $202,057.20. The partnership […]

