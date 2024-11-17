Iraq News Now

Iraq, World Bank discuss Advisory Project to Support Reforms

2024-11-17 04:10:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning held a meeting with the World Bank's Reform, Recovery, and Reconstruction Fund team to discuss a proposal for advisory services and support for implementing selected reform strategies. The $3.6-million project, funded by the World Bank, aims to enhance transparency and the efficiency of public services through policy […]

