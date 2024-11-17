After 27-year gap: Iraq to conduct first national census amid demographic challenges

2024-11-17 12:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is poised to conduct its firstnational census in 27 years on November 20 and 21, aiming to gather accuratedemographic data essential for economic planning, development, and strategicpolicies.

Historical Census Context

Iraq last undertook a national census in 1987,encompassing all provinces. This was followed by a 1997 census that excludedthe Kurdistan Region. In the intervening years, Iraq has had to rely onapproximate statistical data from various non-official research institutions.It was not until 2022 that the Ministry of Planning provided a more preciseestimate, putting the country's population at over 42 million.

Importance of the Census

Kurdish Planning Minister Dara Rashid emphasizedthe critical need to “avoid politicizing the national census,” asserting thatthe census would play a pivotal role in “determining the Kurdistan Region'sshare of the federal budget.”

He highlighted that the census will clarify thepopulation of the Region, which has seen its budget share reduced from 17% toaround 12%, noting that the census will also “boost Kurdistan's representationin parliament and other federal institutions.”

Echoing these sentiments, Abdul WahabAl-Samarrai, the Friday prayer preacher at the Imam Abu Hanifa Mosque inBaghdad's Adhamiya district, underscored the national census's essential rolein “identifying the needs of cities and regions for services andinfrastructure.”

He called for full cooperation with the censusprocedures, describing it as “a duty for every Muslim to ensure the rights offuture generations.”

Additionally, economic researcher Ahmed Eidhighlighted the significance of the national census as one of the state's mostvital tools for shaping economic policies.

He explained that the accurate and comprehensivedata collected through the census allows the government to “develop and updatepolicies concerning the labor force, income levels, population distribution,and social disparities.”

Eid pointed out that Iraq suffers from the“marginalization and exclusion of many Iraqis residing or forcibly displacedabroad, who are not accounted for in the census. This issue threatens aroundsix million Iraqis living outside the country's borders, representing asignificant loss of labor and human resources due to political conflict andpoor administration.”

Adhering to Global Standards

Ali Aryan Saleh, the Executive Director of theCensus, stated that the census will adhere to global standards by using the"de jure" method, which means that residents will be counted based ontheir usual place of residence.

Saleh confirmed that over 70% of the censusprocedures have already been completed, and field teams are currently gatheringpreliminary information in preparation for the upcoming census.

Several Arab and international entities,including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), are participating asconsultants and observers to ensure the process's integrity and accuracy. Salehhighlighted that a quality assessment team, consisting of more than 12 Arab andinternational experts, is actively evaluating census data across all Iraqiprovinces.

Disputed Areas

The upcoming national census has brought thecontentious issue of disputed areas to the forefront. Saleh explained thatthese regions have been the subject of significant debate. However, a recentmeeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister, the President, senior regionalofficials, and the Ministry of Planning led to several resolutions. “Decisionsincluded appointing researchers from the Kurdish, Arab, and Turkmen communitiesto conduct the census in these areas.”

He noted that the Kurdistan Region is activelyparticipating in the census process. “The crucial phase of listing andnumbering has been completed, and training sessions are ongoing to finalize theremaining tasks,” he said, adding that it has been agreed that the “finalresults for the disputed areas will be announced after verifying the dataagainst the 1957 census figures.”

Despite this progress, the issue remainssensitive as authorities aim to determine the population distribution amongvarious communities amid political tensions over the administration andaffiliation of these regions. General Board for Kurdistani Areas Outside theRegion had previously requested a postponement of the census in these areas.However, the federal Interior Ministry rejected this request, affirming thatthe census would proceed as scheduled and include all communities in theseareas.

The ministry also highlighted the high level ofcoordination with the Kurdistan Region to ensure the successful execution ofthe census.

Critics believe that the census could reveal thepopulation distribution and impact issues such as the division of oil wealthand the allocation of political seats, especially in Kirkuk.

Curfew Measures

Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, spokesperson forthe Iraqi Ministry of Interior, announced that a curfew will be imposed onNovember 20 and 21 to restrict the “movement of citizens, vehicles, and trainsbetween cities, districts, and rural areas, to facilitate the smooth conduct ofthe national census.”

Miri clarified that air travel and trade movementwould not be affected. He also mentioned that security forces have beendirected to assist in humanitarian situations, ensuring that essential needsare met despite the movement restrictions.

Authorized personnel, including those fromsecurity agencies, the Statistic Directorate, census workers, and accreditedjournalists and media personnel with identification badges, will be allowed tomove freely. Additionally, all health ministry staff and employees from otherministries with official letters will be exempt from the curfew, allowing themto carry out their duties without interruption.

Census Results Announcement

Regarding the announcement of census results,Dhiaa Awad, head of the Central Bureau of Statistics at the Iraqi Ministry ofPlanning, stated that the preliminary results of the national census would berevealed once the curfew is lifted. This announcement will take place during anofficial press conference led by the Minister of Interior.

Awad added that following the initialannouncement, a date will be scheduled for the official release of the fullcensus results, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the dissemination of thecollected data.