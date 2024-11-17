Thirty US companies visit Kurdistan Region, new agreement signed to enhance trade and investment

2024-11-17 17:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish and American companies signed anagreement to enhance coordination in trade and investment, the Kurdistan Region’sBoard of Investment announced, on Sunday, during a visit by a delegation of 30American companies.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent,the Head of the Board, Mohammed Shukri, explained that “the American delegationmet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzanibefore holding a joint meeting at the Erbil Chamber of Commerce.”

The meeting included local business leaders and members ofthe Board of Investment, aiming to strengthen commercial cooperation andincrease American investments in the region.

“Foreign expertise represents a significant opportunity tosupport Kurdistan’s economic and commercial sectors to achieve further growth,”Shukri emphasized.

“Kurdish and American businessmen agreed to enhancecoordination and expand the scope of trade and foreign investments, despitecurrent economic challenges,” he revealed.