Iraq overtakes China as leading destination for Iran’s non-oil goods

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked first for non-oil Iranian goodsexports in October, surpassing China, which had the lead in recent months.

Iran has exported “more than 18.36 million tons of goodsworth 6.77 billion dollars in this month, marking an increase of 58.6% inweight and 62.6% in value compared to October of last year," according tothe spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee ofIran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade Ruhollah Latifi.

He added that Iraq became the primary destination forIranian exports in the last month, with exports valued at 2.78 billion dollars.

Following Iraq, China ranked second with 1.43 billiondollars, Turkiye third with 925 million dollars, the UAE with 783 milliondollars, and Afghanistan with 249 million dollars.