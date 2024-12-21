USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-12-21 17:30:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange ratesdeclined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, and Erbil, as the stock exchangemarket closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiyacentral stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 151,050 IQD per $100,compared to 151,150 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad stoodat 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying prices were 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 150,450 IQD per $100,and the buying prices reached 150,350 IQD.