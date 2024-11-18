2024-11-18 06:25:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. iMMAP Inc., a US-based nonprofit organization that provides information management services to humanitarian and development organizations, has won a contract with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for "Operating, Maintaining, Training, and Further Development of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) for the Ministry of Education under 'Equitable Quality […]

The post UN announces $1.3m Contract for Education MIS in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.