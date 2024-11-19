FULL DETAILS: Japan signs $388m Loan for Basrah Refinery Upgrade

2024-11-19 06:03:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a $388-million loan agreement with Iraq on Sunday, to provide Japanese ODA loan for the sixth phase of the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project. In a statement, JICA said: "This project aims to improve the quality and productivity of petroleum products, reduce the supply-demand gap, decrease […]

