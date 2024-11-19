2024-11-19 06:03:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning organized a workshop to discuss updates and enhancements to the Iraq Development Management System (IDMS). Sief Falah Hassan, head of the Office Monitoring and Project Management Department, highlighted that the system integrates various components, including international cooperation, proposed and approved projects, a comprehensive project bank, national development […]

The post US Firm updates Iraq Development Management System (IDMS) first appeared on Iraq Business News.