Leader Barzani received Egyptian Consul, discuss local and regional politics

2024-11-19 21:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, leader Masoud Barzani received theEgyptian Consul General, Mahmoud Farouk Amer, at the Saladin Resort inErbil.

The statement quoted Amer as saying that “the high turnoutand the peaceful and civil atmosphere in which the Kurdistan parliamentaryelections were held is a significant achievement.” He also praised the cultureof coexistence and peace that the Kurdish people enjoy and acknowledged “Barzani’shistorical role in preserving and deepening this culture.”

Leader Barzani referred to the historical, friendly, andeffective relationship between the Kurdish people and the Egyptian people. Hehighlighted the history of the Kurdish struggle and sacrifices, stressing theneed to promote a culture of coexistence and peace as the only way to end thesuffering and misery of the peoples in the region, the statement added.

The statement further noted that in another part of themeeting, both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region,as well as the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and theIraqi federal government. They considered the recent visit of the Iraqi PrimeMinister to the Kurdistan Region an important step for coordination and solvingproblems.